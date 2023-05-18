Egra blast case: Suvendu Adhikari's petition demanding NIA probe mentioned before Calcutta HC today

East Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], May 18 : Following the loss of lives in an explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in East Medinipur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's petition demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe on the case has been mentioned before the Calcutta High Court.

The hearing is likely to be at 2 pm today.

A massive blast took place at the factory in Khadikul village under the Egra police station at around 11 am on Tuesday in which nine people lost their lives and several others were injured.

Moreover, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained three people in connection with an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory on Tuesday.

The detained person has been identified as Krishnapada Bagh alias Bhanu Bagh, his son and nephew.

"Bhanu Bagh is in a hospital in injured condition and taking treatment there in Cuttack. He cannot be moved now. We are requesting Odisha police to keep a watch. 2 other persons nephews and son of Bhanu Bag are also detained," officials of CID said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Adhikari slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee describing her as a "failed home minister", and demanded her resignation.

Adhikari visited the spot of the explosion on Wednesday which claimed nine lives on Tuesday in the Egra town of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

"Bombs were manufactured in this illegal factory. Panchayat elections are near. TMC and the factory owner are colluding. One Bhanu Bagh is a local TMC leader and was Panchayat Member from 2013-18. He has received protection from Mamata Banerjee," he said.

He further added that CM Mamata Banerjee has failed in her position as a home minister and that she should step down from her position as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

"The Chief Minister should resign from her position. I have filed a petition for an NIA investigation into this matter," LoP Adhikari said.

Adhikari also alleged that the police and the state government were responsible for the incident and that they should provide Rs 10 lakh to each one affected by the firecracker factory explosion.

According to the police, the factory was operating illegally and the owner had been arrested last year and a chargesheet was filed.

The West Bengal Police CID has initiated a probe into the incident and investigation with the help of forensic experts after the State government handed over the case to it.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a "comprehensive probe" into the incident. He also said that the probe should be handed over to the NIA.

