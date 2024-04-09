Eid al-Fitr 2024: Ramzan Eid To Be Celebrated on April 11 in India As Crescent Moon Not Sighted Today

Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, will be celebrated in India on Thursday, April 11, after the crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday evening.

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee says Eid is to be celebrated on April 11 as the Moon has not been sighted today. pic.twitter.com/mKupPVdoUh — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

Muslim religious leader Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahli announced the confirmation. The Markazi Chand Committee Eidgah Lucknow, a prominent Islamic body, also issued a statement declaring the non-sighting of the moon and confirming the April 11 date for Eid.

This traditional method of relying on visual confirmation of the moon determines the start of Islamic holidays based on the lunar calendar.