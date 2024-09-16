Eid-E-Milad 2024 Processions in Gujarat: 15,000 Police Personnel and Home Guards Deployed in Surat

In view of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi processions and the Ganpati Visarjan (immersion), the Surat Police has deployed over 15,000 police personnel and home guards in the city to ensure public safety and maintain order during the festivities. Additionally, 11 companies of the State Reserve Police and one company of the Rapid Action Force will be on standby to assist local law enforcement.

The Eid-E-Milad processions are scheduled for September 16, while the Ganpati immersion will commence on the morning of September 17. Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said, "On the 16th, Eid processions will be taken out in different areas of Surat, and the Ganpati immersion process will begin from the morning of the 17th. Surat Police has made a lot of preparations in view of this."

Surat Police Conducted a Flag March Ahead of the Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi

#WATCH | Gujarat: Surat Police conducted a flag march ahead of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi tomorrow pic.twitter.com/eSwShDTiMh — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

"We have also formed a special unit which will be ready to deal with any situation... Surveillance will also be done with drone cameras... We appeal to everyone not to pay attention to any rumour and celebrate the festival peacefully," he added.