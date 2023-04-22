Eid prayers pass off peacefully in J&K

Srinagar, April 22 Except for the historic Jamia Masjid in old city's Nowhatta area of Srinagar, Eid prayers passed off peacefully across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Authorities disallowed offering of Eid prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Srinagar because of security reasons.

Eid prayers across J&K were offered peacefully as thousands of devout Muslims gathered at various Eidgahs and mosques to offer prayers in the morning.

In Srinagar, the largest gathering was held at Hazratbal mosque where hundreds of devotees offered Eid prayers.

A large number of people also offered Eid prayers at the Peer Dastgeer shrine/mosque in Khanyar area of Srinagar.

Reports from other district headquarters of the Valley and Jammu division also indicate that Eid prayers passed off peacefully there as well.

After Eid prayers, Muslims greeted each other on the successful conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, during which, fasting is observed from dawn to dusk.

