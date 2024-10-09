Eight foreign tourists injured in road accident in Bihar

Patna, Oct 9 Eight foreign tourists were injured when their tempo traveller was hit by a truck in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 7.30 a.m. on the Patna-Gaya four-lane National Highway 83, near Salempur village, under the Kadauna police station.

A speeding truck hit the tempo-traveller from behind after which the tourist vehicle overturned and fell into a pit injuring its occupants.

Officers from the Kadauna police station arrived at the accident site and rushed the injured to Sadar Hospital in Jehanabad.

Of the injured, three were transferred to Patna for advanced medical care.

Police officials, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kadauna, have said that all tourists are stable and there is no cause for concern.

Locals said the accident occurred when the truck driver tried to overtake the tempo-traveller but lost control and hit it from behind.

Authorities are likely to investigate the circumstances of the accident further.

The tempo traveller involved in the accident was carrying around 25 tourists from Patna, who were proceeding towards Bodh Gaya.

After the accident, the truck driver fled the scene.

Initial reports suggest that the tourists might be Buddhist monks, as inferred from their attire, though communication challenges exist due to language barriers. It has been discovered that these individuals are staying at a hotel in Patna.

"We have registered an FIR under relevant sections related to rash and negligent driving, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the HIWA driver responsible for the accident. We have obtained the vehicle's registration number and are actively investigating to trace both the vehicle and the driver who fled the scene," the SHO said.

Bodh Gaya is a significant religious destination for Buddhists worldwide which attracts numerous domestic and international tourists each year, who come to pray at the Maha Bodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

