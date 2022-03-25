Eight injured in Bihar clash over songs of Khesari Lal Yadav

Patna, March 25 At least 8 persons, including 4 police personnel, were injured due to a clash between two groups in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Friday afternoon over playing of songs of Bhojpuri film star Khesari Lal Yadav.

The injured police personnel were identified as Sub-Inspector Vinit Vinayak, and constables Sunil Kumar, Atish Kumar, and Manish Kumar. They were taken to a primary health centre in Barauli for treatment.

SDPO, Sadar, Sanjiv Kumar said: "A group of youths were playing the songs of Bhojpuri film star Khesari Lal Yadav on the loudspeakers. The other group objected to it leading to an altercation between them.

"When a police team reached there to bring the situation under control, the youths showed aggression against the policemen too. They attacked them with batons and iron rods, leaving 4 police personnel injured. We have registered an FIR against accused youths. Further investigation is underway."

There was also some property disputes between the two groups," the SDPO added.

