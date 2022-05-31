Eight Northeastern candidates cracks UPSC examination

Union Public Services Commission or UPSC (Main) Examination results has been announced on Monday, with a total of 685 candidates qualified for the exams. According to the reports, 8 northeastern candidates among 685 have cleared the examination. Two candidates from Assam have cleared the UPSC exam – Shilpa Khanikar secured the 506 positions of All India Rank (AIR) and Debajyoti Barman achieved 639th position. Two candidates from the Nagaland – Viku L Achumi and Imsennaro Walling secured AIR of 567 & 587 respectively.

Wairokpam Punshiba Singh and Makakmayum Hosni Mubarak from Manipur have also cleared the exam with 238, and 575 ranks, respectively. Ankur Das from Meghalaya have secured the 52nd rank in the UPSC exam. Tenzin Chonzom from Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh has also cleared UPSC exam.