Eight officials relieved of duties after 30 'suspected' passengers flee from Lucknow airport

Lucknow, April 5 Eight officers have been ‘relieved of their duties’ after 30 passengers, detained on suspicion of smuggling gold, fled from the custody of customs officials at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport.

The incident happened on Tuesday. These officers have been replaced, the spokesman of the customs department said.

After a tip-off from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence that some passengers were arriving with illegal gold and cigarette sticks worth Rs 3.5 crore from the UAE, the suspects were detained at the airport after disembarking from the Sharjah-Lucknow flight on Monday morning.

According to reports, Airport Assistant Commissioner A.K. Singh lodged a case against all absconders at the Sarojini Nagar police station on Wednesday.

The incident raised concerns about the effectiveness of security protocols at the airport and prompted calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the escape.

The DRI detained and questioned 36 passengers who disembarked from the aircraft. Some passengers, including a woman, confessed to concealing gold in their stomachs.

Subsequently, the DRI transferred the passengers to the customs department on Tuesday. However, the other suspects managed to escape from custody. During interrogation, some passengers admitted to concealing gold in their stomachs. Chaos ensued later that afternoon, with one passenger’s health deteriorating. In the meantime, the other passengers pushed CISF personnel and fled the scene.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor