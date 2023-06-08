"Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," says LG Manoj Sinha after inaugurating Tirupati Balaji Temple in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated Tirupati Balaji temple in Sidra on the outskirts of Jammu and said this temple is an example of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Jitendra Singh were also present.

After the inauguration, Governor Sinha said, "Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of development due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

He added that Mata Vaishno Devi, Shiv Khori and Tirupati Bala ji, all in Jammu and Hazrat Bal Shrine in Srinagar, have made J&K a religious tourism hub.

"This temple is an example of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" of PM Modi. I Thank Amit Shah ji. He said to me that he could not join the programme," Sinha added.

Minister Reddy said, "The coming up of this temple in Jammu has today given a message that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari India is one".

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Minister Jitendra Singh said that the temple is a celebration of India's unity in diversity.

"Blessed to attend the historic inaugural ceremony of holy Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple (Tirupati Balaji Mandir) at #Jammu. This #VikasTirth is a celebration of India's unity in diversity and also signifies PM Sh @NarendraModi's vision of #EkBharatShreshthaBharat," Jitendra Singh later tweeted.

Spread over 62 acres of land, the Temple has been built at an approximate cost of Rs 25 crores and the construction work was completed in two years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor