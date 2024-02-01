Elderly man arrested for killing woman in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 1 Gurugram Police arrested an elderly man on Thursday for allegedly killing a woman from Heli Mandi in the Pataudi area of Gurugram.

Police have identified the accused as Nafe alias Khamai Nath (70) a resident of Sonipat.

Police said that they found a woman (50) with her throat slit in her hut in Mirzapur village of Pataudi area here on Wednesday.

“The victim was then rushed to hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” police said.

The accused has confessed before the police that the woman used to fight with him. On Wednesday an argument turned ugly between them and in a fit of rage he attacked the woman with an axe and fled the spot.

Police said that an FIR has been registered under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC at the Pataudi police station and the investigation is underway.

