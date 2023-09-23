Elderly man gunned down outside house in Bihar's Jamui

Patna, Sep 23 An elderly man was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants outside his house in Bihar’s Jamui district on Friday, police said.

Abdul Shakur alias Bodhu Mian, 70, was sitting at the door of his house at Aliganj locality under Chandradeep police station in Jamui. when he was shot dead.

The accused, after committing the crime, fired in the air and fled from the spot without any resistance.

The reason for the incident is said to be personal enmity.

The police said that Abdul Shakur has personal enmity with Ladla Mian. Following the murder, the family members of Abdul Shakur pelted stones on the house of Ladla Mian.

“We are investigating the incident and trying to identify the attackers. The family members of the deceased alleged that Ladla Mian was involved in the attack. We are investigating his role," said an officer of Chandradeep police station.

