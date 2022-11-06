Elderly man held for molesting two minor girls in Chhattisgarh's Durg

An elderly man was arrested for allegedly molesting minor girls in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh, said police on Saturday.

The victims, who are 11 and 12 years old, have said the accused is the father of their tuition teacher.

Prabhat Kumar, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Cantonment, Durg said that the accused has been sent to judicial remand.

"An elderly man was arrested after complaints were received about him molesting 11-12 yr old girls who used to attend tuition classes run by his daughter at her house in Asaram Bapu Nagar," said CSP Cantonment.

The incident happened in Bhilai's Jamul police station area in Asaram Bapu Nagar.

"The female teacher of Jamul teaches tuition to the children at her home. Many nearby children go to him for tuition. When the female teacher goes to do some housework while teaching tuition, her father Shahadat Hussain used to molest girls by giving them chocolates. When he molested a Class V student, the girl informed his family members about it. After this, some other girls also told the family about the matter," said the CSP.

After the incident came to the light, the families of many girls reached Jamul police station and lodged a complaint against Shahadat Hussain. The family members also demanded the arrest of Shahadat Hussain.

The case has been registered under Sections 354 and POCSO Act.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor