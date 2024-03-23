Elderly, women dominate voters' list in Gurugram LS constituency

Gurugram, March 23 The elderly and women dominate the voters’ list in the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency of Haryana with over 67,000 being the elderly voters above the age of 80 years.

An Election Commission report said that there are a total of 25, 21, 332 voters in the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency.

Out of the total votes, in the middle-age category voters, there are 36, 334 (54 per cent) are women voters and 30, 700 (46 per cent) are male.

In the category of 80 to 89 years, 52 per cent are women while 48 per cent are men. In the age group of 90 to 99, 60 per cent are women and 40 per cent are male voters.

Similarly, in the age category of 100 to 109, there are 60 per cent female and 40 per cent male voters. In the age category of 110 to 119, 82 per cent are women and 18 per cent are men.

There are three male and four female voters in the Lok Sabha constituency above the age of 120 years.

The big challenge for the Election Commission will be how to make elderly women aware of voting so that they come out and vote.

District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav has said that during the Lok Sabha elections 2024, special arrangements have been made at polling centres for the disabled and voters above 85 years of age.

"To ensure easy access of disabled and elderly voters, apart from facilities like ramps, wheelchairs, transport systems, medical kits etc., NCC and NSS volunteers will be deployed with them at the polling stations. The Commission has also created Saksham App to provide information related to elections for disabled voters," he said.

