Election Commission Issues Notices to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate for Violating Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively. Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat for the parliamentary elections.

The EC found Dilip Ghosh's remarks against CM Mamata Banerjee and Supriya Shrinate's against Kangana Ranaut to be 'undignified and in bad taste.' The EC said that Shrinate's comments are prima facie violative of the Model Code of Conduct. She is required to respond by March 29, 5 p.m.

The poll panel said that prima facie, the two remarks violated the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering. The two have been asked to respond to the show-cause notices by March 29 evening.

Congress’s social media in-charge, Shrinate, posted controversial derogatory comments on Ranaut and Mandi on the social media handles of its leaders, Shrinate and H S Ahir. In her defence, Shrinate said on Monday that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and one of them made an inappropriate post. She also said she had deleted the post and will take action against a parody account using her name.

Similarly, Senior BJP leader and MP Dilip Ghosh made a recent comment on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, which has triggered a massive political furore, who was heard laughing at Banerjee's family background in a purported video clip.