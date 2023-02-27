Election Commission to hold peace meetings in Tripura ahead of poll results

The Election Commission said that it will hold peace meetings on Monday and Tuesday to avert any law and order problem in the state after election results are declared on March 2.

The Chief Election Officer, Kiran Gitte toldthat they had meetings with all political parties in this regard.

"After poll results, a law and order situation can occur. Peace meetings to be held on February 27 and 28," the Chief Election officer said, adding, "People will be requested to pass a resolution to maintain peace".

The development comes after a person allegedly sustained a leg injury after clashes had broken out between supporters of the ruling BJP and Opposition CPI during the polling for Tripura assembly elections outside a polling booth earlier in the month.

The alleged incident had taken place outside the Kalacherra polling station in Shantirbazaar Assembly constituency in the south Tripura district.

On Thursday, Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte conducted review meetings in South Tripura, Gomati and Sepahijala districts ahead of the counting of votes of recently held Tripura Assembly polls.

The review meeting was conducted in the presence of state Chief Secretary JK Sinha and Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan and Additional DGP Saurabh Tripathi.

The concerned District Magistrates, Superintendent of Police and senior officers attended the review meetings.

It was discussed that the guidelines of the Election Commission of India shall be followed for the smooth completion of the counting process.

Adequate measures shall be taken for maintaining law and order before and after the counting process.

The Counting Observers are expected to be deputed by the Election Commission of India starting from February 28.

Notably, the counting of votes of 60 assembly constituencies shall be held in 21 counting locations across the State on March 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor