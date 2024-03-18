Electoral Bonds Case: SBI Can’t Be Selective, Has To Disclose Numbers, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday, March 18, said that the State Bank of India (SBI) couldn't be selective and has to disclose all conceivable electoral bond details in its possession, including unique bond numbers that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party.

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the court had, in its verdict in the electoral bonds case, asked the bank to disclose all the details of the bonds, and it should not wait for further orders on this aspect. "We had asked all details to be disclosed by the SBI, including electoral bond numbers. Let SBI not be selective in disclosure," the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, orally said during the hearing.

Also Read | Electoral Bonds Case: Supreme Court Asks SBI to Disclose All Information.

Last week, the top court issued a notice to the SBI to explain the reasons for the non-disclosure of unique alphanumeric numbers in compliance with its directions, saying the SBI was "duty bound" to reveal them.

