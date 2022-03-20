Elephant carcass found in Amangarh Reserve

Bijnor, March 20 The carcass of a 30-year-old elephant with its trunk entangled in a solar-powered fence has been found on the edge of Amangarh Tiger Reserve's Keharipur beat.

This is the fourth elephant to die in the reserve since last December.

The reserve has about 104 elephants.

Terming it as a rare case of a jumbo dying of solar power electric shock, Bijnor Divisional Forest Officer Anil Kumar Patel said a farmer whose land borders the Reserve, had installed the solar fencing to protect his crop.

He suspects malfunctioning may have caused the tusker's death.

A team of veterinar have been asked to probe the exact cause of death.

The elephant's death took place a month after a three-month-old calf trapped in a pit in the reserve died on February 3.

On January 3, an elephant died of illness and on December 27, 2021, a tusker succumbed to injuries sustained during infighting.

