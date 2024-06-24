Elvish Yadav Stopped by Security Personnel at Delhi Airport While Heading to Thailand

YouTuber Elvish Yadav's trip to Thailand was briefly delayed due to a misunderstanding at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Sunday, June 24. Airport security personnel stopped Yadav upon learning of a warrant issued by Noida Police in Uttar Pradesh.

Airport security flagged Elvish Yadav based on a possible warrant. Yadav reportedly contacted the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Noida to clarify the situation. The DCP confirmed that Yadav is currently out on bail in a related case and not wanted at this time. After verification with Noida Police, airport security cleared Yadav for his flight to Thailand.

थाइलैंड जा रहे एल्विश यादव को IGI एयरपोर्ट दिल्ली पर सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने ये कहकर रोक दिया कि वो नोएडा (UP) पुलिस का वांटेड है। इस पर एल्विश ने सुरक्षाकर्मियों की बात नोएडा पुलिस के DCP से कराई।



An FIR was registered against six people including Elvish Yadav in Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida. Elvish, in a personalized YouTube video on November 4, denied charges against himself, saying that he is ready to surrender if found to be involved in the matter.