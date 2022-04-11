Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and unidentified terrorists on Monday evening at the Khurbatpora area of Kulgam.

"#Encounter has started at #Khurbatpora area of #Kulgam. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

