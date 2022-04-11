Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam
By ANI | Published: April 11, 2022 06:47 PM2022-04-11T18:47:02+5:302022-04-11T18:55:13+5:30
An encounter broke out between security forces and unidentified terrorists on Monday evening at the Khurbatpora area of Kulgam.
"#Encounter has started at #Khurbatpora area of #Kulgam. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
