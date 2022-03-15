Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Awantipora

Published: March 15, 2022 09:25 AM

An encounter between security forces and terrorists began on Tuesday morning in the Charsoo area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police.

"Encounter has started at Charsoo area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

