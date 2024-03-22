Entering the world of fantasy with artist Debjani Bhardwaj

New Delhi, March 22 Threshold Gallery in the Capital is showcasing ‘Immortal Tales, Fantastical Fables,’ a solo exhibition by Debjani Bhardwaj till April 18.

Drawing inspiration from the animal characters of the Panchatantra and the mythical human-animal hybrids found in Arabian folklore, this exhibition brings to life creatures that possess the power of human speech and thought. These beings partake in dark plots and vengeful acts akin to humans, while also mirroring the inherent traits of their animal counterparts in nature.

The exhibition portrays foxes as embodiments of slyness, deer as symbols of beauty, innocence, and vulnerability, and crocodiles as hidden dangers in seemingly peaceful environments.

The artist creates fantasy worlds that evoke curiosity, imagination, and wonder from her audience as they look into these small windows containing three-dimensional stories. Her miniature tunnel books based on scenes from the Panchatantra tales depict stories that are rich with vivid imagery and moral lessons that bring the timeless stories of the Panchatantra to life in an immersive format.

She also brings Arabian folklore to life in an interactive format which serves as a window into a magical world of perspective and illusion, inviting viewers to embark on a journey of discovery and imagination.

The viewers will be able to watch a shadow puppet film that celebrates the harmony between humans, animals, and the natural world, inspired by the ancient practice of animal-centric yoga asanas.

This interactive shadow puppet installation celebrates the rich tradition and invites audiences to explore the mythical world of jinn characters through storytelling.

Debjani’s chosen materials, whether paper, clay or glass domes, are treated as mortal entities with their intentions and limitations, adding a delicate balance of control and chance to her artistic process. The fragility and intricacy of her work evoke both tenderness and unease, drawing viewers in with their beauty while subtly unsettling them, akin to a dream from which one cannot awaken.

She invites viewers into intimate spaces to engage in playful exploration, prompting a sense of discomfort that lingers, inviting deeper reflection on the narratives and realities she presents and seeks to make them question the world around them.

"This exhibition helped me delve into wise, pithy and ancient tales and taught me some essential life lessons. Each story unravels into several more, they are nested inside one another like Matryoshka dolls. Precisely why I have used layered tunnel books to explore them," said Bhardwaj

