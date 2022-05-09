EOU inquires into paper leak of Bihar Public Service Commission

The Bihar government has begun an inquiry into the paper leak of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) PT examination in the Bihar Economic offense unit ( EOU). Led by ADG Nayaar Hussain Khan a 13-member team is inquiring about this matter.

The inquiry team also went to the BPSC office last night and inquired about the dispatch process of the question paper. BPSC Chairman RK Mahajan said the matter has been reported to authorities and the cyber cell is looking into this matter.

The Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC) has canceled the civil services preliminary examination after the question paper leaked. Jiut Singh, BPSC Secretary, informed that a three-member committee has been set up to inquire into this matter.

According to the reports, screenshots of question papers had gone viral on social media. The reports stated that young men and women created a stir, they alleged that some of the candidates were allowed to solve their paper in a separate room, with mobile phones.