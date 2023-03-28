EPFO fixes 8.15% interest rate on employees' provident fund for 2022-23
March 28
New Delhi, March 28 Retirement body employee provident fund organisation (EPFO) on Tuesday fixed 8.15 per cent interest rate on the employees' provident fund for 2022-23.
The decision was taken by EPFO's board of trustees.
Last year, EPFO had declared 8.1 per cent as the rate of interest for 2021-22, which was the lowest in 40 years.
The last time the interest rate had slipped to 8 per cent was in 1977-78.
Subsequent to the CBT decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2022-23 will be sent for the finance ministry's approval.
