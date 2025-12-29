EPS slams DMK govt over knife attack on youth, demands action against drug menace

Chennai, Dec 29 AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday strongly condemned the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government over a disturbing incident in which a group of teenagers allegedly attacked a youth with sharp weapons on a moving train, calling it a reflection of the "complete collapse of law and order" in the state.

Reacting to reports that four 17-year-old boys, allegedly carrying knives, attacked a youth identified as Suraj on a train travelling from Chennai to Tiruttani, Palaniswami said the incident had deeply shocked the public.

According to reports, the attackers were travelling with sharp weapons and are suspected to have been under the influence of narcotics at the time of the assault.

In a strongly worded statement, the AIADMK leader said visuals of the attack were “heart-wrenching” and symbolised the dangerous direction in which society was heading.

“This is an age when children should be holding books, not deadly weapons. The fact that minors are roaming freely with knives and drugs is a grave indictment of the State government’s failure,” he said.

Palaniswami questioned who should be held accountable for what he described as a breakdown in law and order.

“Is it not the responsibility of the Chief Minister to ensure that drugs do not reach school-going children? When minors turn violent under the influence of narcotics, it reflects an utter failure of governance,” he said.

He accused the DMK government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, of turning a blind eye to the growing menace of drug abuse and rising incidents of violent crime.

“Despite making tall claims on various platforms, the government has failed to protect society, especially the youth. What is the use of speeches and slogans when the future generation is being destroyed?” Palaniswami asked.

The AIADMK leader demanded strict legal action against those involved in the incident and called for urgent steps to curb drug trafficking and restore law and order in the state.

He urged the government to strengthen policing, intensify surveillance and take firm measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are watching. This government must wake up and act decisively before more innocent lives are ruined,” Palaniswami said.

