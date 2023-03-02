Erode East bypolls: Elangovan will win hands down, says Alagiri

Chennai, March 2 Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday exuded confidence that the party candidate and senior leader E.V.K.S Elangovan will win the Erode East Assembly bypolls with a huge margin.

A beaming Alagiri was speaking to reporters here after the completion of fourth round of counting of votes.

The Congress leader said that his was a disciplined political party and that people have chosen it in Erode East. He said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi and the good administration of DMK government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin have paved the way for a huge lead to Elangovan.

The senior leader said that the DMK government which is ruling Tamil Nadu has executed 80 per cent of its electoral promises.

He said, "80 per cent of the five-year commitments have been completed in 2 years by the DMK government. Basic needs of the people have been fulfilled, we are a principled political movement and people voted for us."

