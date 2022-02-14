ESIC may stop Covid relief scheme in March

The central government is preparing to give a piece of big news to government employees. Ongoing for the last two years for employees. The government has decided to close the Covid-19 relief scheme in March. The scheme was launched by Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on March 24, 2020 for a period of two years. The scheme has been running ever since. The scheme will turn two this March. The governing body of the Employees State Insurance Corporation met recently. According to ESIC sources, Union Labor Minister Bhupendra Yadav said the covid situation was now under control. In such a situation, there is no need to continue the relief scheme for covid. During the meeting, the Labor Minister said that ESIC hospitals would continue to check the health of the workers. Also the factory-MSME cluster will be considered as one unit.

The scheme was introduced for registered employees coming under ESIC after the corona spread in the country. In case of death of any employee, financial assistance was being provided to their family. Meanwhile, sources close to ESIC said that the scheme should continue for another year. According to source, the crisis of Corona is not over yet. Corona patients are still found in the country. However, the health minister had refused to continue the scheme, saying the threat of corona was no longer there.