Ethics panel approves Mahua Moitra's parliament expulsion in 6:4 split verdict

The Parliamentary Ethics Committee, which has been investigating the cash-for-query allegations involving Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, has endorsed the proposal for her expulsion from parliament. The committee's report was approved by the 6:4 split verdict.

According to Panel chief Vinod Sonkar, six members supported the report on the cash-for-query charge against Moitra, while four opposed it. He further said that a report had been drafted by the Ethics Committee on the allegations against Moitra.

The report has been drafted in today's meeting. Six members supported the report while four members submitted their dissent notes. A detailed report is being submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker tomorrow. The action, whatever it is, will be taken by the Speaker, Sonkar added.