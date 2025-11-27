Even if PM Modi met Justice Chandrachud, there was nothing wrong in it: Former CJI Gavai

New Delhi, Nov 27 Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai on Thursday responded to the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to then CJI D.Y. Chandrachud’s residence, stating that there is nothing inappropriate if members of the Executive and Judiciary meet.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Justice Gavai said such interactions do not compromise institutional independence.

“I don’t want to comment on any individual matter. The Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary—these three institutions work for the citizens of this country to deliver justice and solve their problems. These institutions are independent and function within their own domains while discharging constitutional duties. So even if they meet, there is nothing wrong in that,” he said.

A controversy had erupted in September 2024 when Prime Minister Modi had attended Ganpati Puja celebrations at the residence of then CJI Chandrachud. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and a section of the Opposition alleged that such a visit could create doubts regarding judicial impartiality.

The BJP had countered the criticism, stating that the visit was strictly cultural and religious in nature and not political. Party leaders emphasised that attending a festival in a personal capacity was neither unconstitutional nor inappropriate.

Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress and several lawyers, however had raised questions related to the separation of powers, arguing that public perception matters in maintaining trust in judicial independence.

Months later, Justice Chandrachud himself addressed the matter publicly. He stated there was “nothing wrong” with the Prime Minister visiting his home for prayers, and called for “maturity in political discourse.”

Justice B.R. Gavai, the 52nd Chief Justice of India, has had a long legal journey. Though he began his legal practice in 1985, he was familiar with the rule of law early on, having grown up in a family engaged in social activism. Throughout his career—as an advocate, judge of the Bombay High Court, Supreme Court judge, and finally as CJI—Justice Gavai demonstrated deep commitment to judicial efficiency and the rule of law. His decisions sparked discourse both in courtrooms and across digital platforms, contributing significantly to Indian jurisprudence.

Justice Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd CJI on May 14, succeeding Justice Sanjiv Khanna. His name was recommended by Justice Khanna on April 16 and approved by the Law Ministry on April 29. His appointment marked a historic milestone as he was the first Buddhist and only the second Chief Justice from the Scheduled Caste community after Justice K.G. Balakrishnan to hold the post.

