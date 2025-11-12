Every single element of terror must be eliminated: J&K L-G

Srinagar, Nov 12 J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, said on Wednesday that to completely restore peace, every single element of terror must be eliminated & for this effort, the cooperation of all sections of the public is important.

“We must eliminate every single terror element within the society to completely restore the peace, and this effort requires the cooperation of all sections of the public,” the L-G said.

He said that the filmmakers to come up with films which narrate the ordeal of terror victims, expose ringleaders of the terror ecosystem and showcase the transformation after August 2019.

“People must expose the enemies of peace by providing information about them to the Police and Security Agencies, so that the entire terror ecosystem hiding behind the cover in the society is neutralised and a befitting reply is given to the evil intentions of the neighbouring country,” he said.

He claimed that after the last five to six years of tireless, dedicated work and many sacrifices of the J&K Police, Army, Intelligence and Security Forces, we have been able to create a fear-free environment in J&K and establish a safe, supportive and inclusive system for youth to realise their dreams.

The Lieutenant Governor shared the efforts taken by the UT Administration to facilitate ease of film shooting and revive J&K’s bond with the film industry. He also called upon the filmmakers to strike a balance between entertainment and social responsibility.

The 4th edition of The International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS) received over 100 film entries from 20 countries.

An eminent jury panel has shortlisted 20 short films, 6 feature films, and 4 documentaries for screening. The selected feature films represent countries like India, Poland, Russia, and Sri Lanka. Other nations represented in the selections include the USA, France, Germany, Turkey, and Switzerland, among others.

The three days of cinematic celebration will showcase cinema that bridges cultures and celebrates storytelling. The vibrant cultural and cinematic festival serves as a powerful symbol of Jammu and Kashmir’s artistic resurgence, drawing filmmakers and audiences from across the globe and solidifying its standing as a global platform for creative exchange.

