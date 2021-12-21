Everyone is treated equally before law, says Pargat Singh after Bikram Majithia booked in drug case

After Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was booked in a drug case, Punjab Cabinet Minister Pargat Singh on Tuesday said that everyone is treated equally before the law.

Speaking toin this regard, Pargat Singh said, "Law will take its own course. Serving justice is the base of democracy. Everyone is treated equally before the eyes of the law."

Punjab Police has filed a case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for his alleged involvement in a drugs case.

As per the Punjab police officials today, an FIR was registered today against SAD MLA Bikram Majithia at SAS Nagar Police Station in a drugs case.

"He has been booked under Section 25/27A/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act on the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force," Punjab Police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

