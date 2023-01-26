Everyone should take pride for being Indian: Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi on 74th Republic Day

Reviewing the ceremonial parade on the 74th Republic Day, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Marakand Aravind Hampiholi, said that every Indian-- whether in the country or abroad-- should take pride in being an Indian.

"As far as the Navy is concerned, we have more than 40 ships and submarines at various shipyards. I have absolute faith and trust in each one of you," Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi said after reviewing the Republic Day parade of the Navy.

Lauding digitization as a remarkable achievement for the country, the Vice Admiral asserted: "By the end of the decade, our country would be the world's largest economy. We can overcome challenges in many sectors and digitization is a remarkable achievement for the country."

Meanwhile in the national capital, President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag at Kartavya Path in the national capital today to mark the Republic Day celebrations.

This year's Republic Day celebration will witness the country's military prowess, cultural diversity, and many other unique initiatives. Building on last year's celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence, celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade.The week-long celebrations commenced on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka' was organised in New Delhi on January 23 and 24. The events will culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

