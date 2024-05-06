“Everything Is Safe and Sound”, Says PSI Bomb Squad Officer B Yadav After Ahmedabad Schools Receive Threat Mails (Watch)

In the aftermath of a wave of bomb threats targeting over 130 schools in Delhi, it has reported that nearly three schools in Ahmedabad also received similar threats via email on Monday. Law enforcement authorities have promptly launched an investigation into these incidents.

“No need to panic, exaggerate...5-6 schools have been threatened through mail about bomb blast we are checking. No need to give too much hype people should not panic as tomorrow is poll day," said DCP Control Ahmedabad City.

Days after 131 schools in Delhi received bomb threats on May 1, similar threats emerged in Ahmedabad, where nearly three schools were targeted via email on Monday. The email ID associated with the threats in Delhi NCR schools is 'sawariim@mail.ru.' The term 'Sawariim,' derived from Arabic and signifying the clashing of swords, has been linked to the terrorist organization Islamic State since 2014, utilized as a tool for disseminating Islamist propaganda.