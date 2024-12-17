EVM Debate: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Takes a Dig at Congress, Supports Amit Shah’s Stand

The debate over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has reached a new peak following the BJP-led Mahayuti's landslide victory in Maharashtra and decent performance in 2024 Lok Sabha election. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have intensified their demand for a return to paper ballots, alleging EVM tampering to favor the ruling party. However, the issue has caused a rift within the opposition itself, with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, a Congress ally, publicly dismissing the party's claims of EVM tampering.

Omar Abdullah's Take on EVMs

In a recent interview with PTI, Omar Abdullah criticized the Congress’s stance, saying that EVMs cannot be considered reliable when a party wins and unreliable when it loses. "When you get 100-plus MPs using the same EVMs and celebrate that as a victory, you can't then turn around a few months later and say you don’t like these EVMs because the results aren’t favorable," Abdullah remarked. His comments echoed those of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who, just a day earlier, had mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his inconsistent stance on EVMs, stating, "It’s like a bad workman blaming his tools."

Reaction from Congress

The Congress, already upset about being left out of the J&K Cabinet, reacted sharply to Abdullah's comments. Congress MP Manickam Tagore questioned Abdullah’s "changed approach" and accused him of targeting allies. "It’s the Samajwadi Party, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT) that have spoken against EVMs. Why this approach to your partners after becoming Chief Minister?" Tagore tweeted.

Accusations of Cozying Up to BJP

Abdullah’s evolving stance on key issues has fueled speculation about his growing proximity to the BJP. The National Conference leader has softened his rhetoric on Article 370, calling it "foolish to expect restoration of Article 370 from the BJP." This marked a significant shift from the party's earlier aggressive stance.

Adding to the controversy, Abdullah's post-election visit to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, raised eyebrows. He described his outreach as an effort to maintain "smooth relations" with the Union government, given Jammu and Kashmir’s status as a Union Territory.

Critics, including Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajjad Lone, accused Abdullah of "surrendering" to the BJP. Lone tweeted, "Seems a gentleman is desperate and bending his back backwards to meet Lords in Delhi," referring to Abdullah’s meetings with senior BJP leaders.

The Rift in the Opposition

The controversy over EVMs has highlighted divisions within the opposition. While parties like the Samajwadi Party, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT) have been vocal against EVMs, Abdullah's dismissal of these claims has strained ties with Congress. The disagreement comes at a time when opposition unity is crucial, especially in the context of the BJP's dominance in recent elections.