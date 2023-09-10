Ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu produced before ACB court in Vijayawada

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam on Sunday early morning.

The former CM was produced before the court within 24 hours of his arrest. Earlier, he was taken to Vijayawada govt hospital for medical checkup. He was later taken back to the SIT office, as per reports.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on Saturday by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in relation to an alleged corruption case.

According to reports, the case pertains to the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3300 crore. The agency officials also claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the state government in excess of Rs 300 crores.

The investigation has revealed serious irregularities such as before any expenditure by private entities, the then state government provided an advance of Rs 371 crores, representing the entire 10 per cent commitment by the government. Most of the money advanced by the government was diverted to shell companies through fake invoices, with no actual delivery or sale of the items mentioned in the invoices, CID officials said, ANI reported.

The CID has arrested Naidu in Rs 331 crore Skill Development Corporation 'scam', which allegedly took place between 2014 and 2018 when he was the Chief Minister.