Ex-Bihar Cong chief quits party, slams top leadership over Pappu Yadav's induction

Patna, March 31 Former Bihar Congress President Anil Sharma resigned from the primary membership of the party on Sunday.

Sharma told media persons in Patna that he took the decision in the wake of former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav's induction into the Congress.

"I have no hope from the Congress after the induction of history-sheeter like Pappu Yadav in the party. He has been charged-sheeted in various criminal cases. Now, Rahul Gandhi is shaking hands with him," he said.

"Pappu Yadav was making efforts to join the Congress for a long time. When I was the state president of the Congress, he tried to join the party several times but we objected to it. Now, Congress leaders called him to the party's office in New Delhi and gave the membership. Not only that, they are presenting him like a star in Bihar. It is not possible for me to stay in the party and hence, I have resigned... I have sent my resignation to the national president of the party," Sharma said.

He further said that the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi has damaged the Congress deeply.

"Today, Congress leaders participated in the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan but the internal democracy in the party has finished... Mallikarjun Kharge is a remote-controlled national president of the party. He has no control over the Congress. Rahul Gandhi is taking all the decisions," Sharma said.

"Congress lost its political ground in Bihar ever since it forged an alliance with the RJD... Now, the party has completely surrendered before to the RJD," he said.

