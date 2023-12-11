EX-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy claims Congress govt may fall

In 2022, Maharashtra underwent a major political transformation when a group of 22 Shiv Sena MLAs parted ways to form a new party in collaboration with Shinde. This new political entity then allied with the BJP, resulting in the formation of a successful coalition government. Concurrently, more than 40 MLAs, led by Ajit Pawar, defected from the NCP and joined forces with the BJP and the Shinde-led coalition. These political shifts marked a significant change in power dynamics and coalition alignments within Maharashtra.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is foreseeing a likely collapse of the Congress government in Karnataka, drawing parallels to the political developments in Maharashtra. Kumaraswamy suggested that the BJP is employing a similar strategy in Karnataka as seen in Maharashtra, predicting an imminent government breakdown. In Karnataka, a congress minister is expected to defect to the BJP soon, along with 50 to 60 MLAs. This potential move poses a significant threat to the stability of the Congress government in Karnataka. He underscored the fluctuating allegiances in the political landscape, citing his own experiences of witnessing such shifts. Kumaraswamy's statements have sparked debates on the resilience of the Karnataka government, given his prominent position in the state. Meanwhile, Congress is on high alert, and there are indications that they may strategize to counteract this situation. The BJP, in turn, is gearing up for the upcoming national elections.