Ex-Manipur CM suggest Assam Rifles can put pressure on Kuki rebels to release two youths

Imphal, Oct 1 Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said on Tuesday that the two kidnapped Meitei youths can be rescued if the state government approaches the Central government which in turn can ask the Assam Rifles to put pressure on the extremists to release the youths, kidnapped on September 27.

“I believe that if the Army or the Assam Rifles put pressure on the militants then they would release the two innocent youths,” the former Chief Minister said.

He suggested that the Assam Rifles can tell the militants to refrain from indulging in such violent acts that could escalate the ongoing violence and create a larger rift between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Three-term former Chief Minister Singh (2002-2017) said that thousands of the Central paramilitary forces were deployed in the state since the ethnic violence broke out in May last year and among these forces, a huge contingent of the Assam Rifles deployed in tribal areas and other parts of the state, including the 398-km India-Myanmar border along Manipur.

The veteran leader said that he learnt that the three youths were abducted by Kuki militants while they were travelling in the same vehicle.

The former Chief Minister also urged the state government to seek intervention from the Ministry of Home Affairs to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Various Civil Society Organisations, political parties and NGOs have been urging both the state government and the Kuki militants to release the youths.

The three youths -- Ningombam Johnson, 25, Oinam Thoithoi, 27, and Thokchom Thoithoiba, 28 were reportedly kidnapped by Kuki militants on September 27 while the Army rescued Johnson on the next day.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that he had asked the Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh to secure the release of two kidnapped youths.

Both the Central and state security forces continued their efforts to ensure the safe release of the two youths, he said, adding that the DGP himself had gone to the place and talked with the abductors.

“We think that there will be a positive outcome. The abductors have made some demands, but we are trying to release the two youths unconditionally,” the Chief Minister had told the media.

A Manipur police statement said: “Police and other security forces are making all-out efforts to rescue the missing/ kidnapped youths as quickly as possible.”

The three youths were kidnapped by armed Kuki militants while they were en route to attend an Army recruitment examination at New Keithelmanbi in between Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts on September 27.

The Army rescued one of the captives the next day and the remaining two still are in the captivity of the extremists.

All three youths are residents of Thoubal districts.

