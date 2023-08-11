Ex-MIM worker murdered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 11 A former Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) worker was stabbed to death in Bandlaguda neighborhood in the old city of Hyderabad, police said on Friday.

On Thursday night, Shaik Sayeed Bawazeer (27), who was also known to be a social worker, was in his office when an unidentified man barged in and attacked him with a knife, killing him on the spot.

The accused, said to be a rowdy sheeter, later surrendered before the police.

Police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy and tightened security in the Barkas area, where the victim was said to be active.

He was an active worker of the MIM in the past but had later left the party due to some differences.

Bawazeer had turned a bitter critic of AIMIM leaders in Jalpally municipality.

For the last few days, he feared a threat to his life and had approached the police.

He had claimed that the police refused to take his complaint.

He had also claimed that some local public representatives were targeting him for working in Jalpally municipality, especially in areas which were inundated in recent rains.

Following acquittal in one of the cases, Bawazeer had alleged that police were booking false cases against him under pressure from MP and MLA.

Following his murder, his family members demanded action against those named by him in the videos.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor