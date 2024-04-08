Ex-MLA, several other Congress leaders join BJP in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 8 Several Congress leaders, including former MLA Gangajal Meel and state Vice President Sushil Sharma, joined the BJP on Sunday.

Meel accused Rajasthan Congress President Govind Dotasra and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of acting arbitrarily in the distribution of tickets.

"When we complained about this to state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, he also did not listen to us. There is complete leg-pulling going on in the Congress," he said.

Sharma said that the Congress "opposed the Ram Mandir and Sanatan which has hurt the sentiments of every person".

BJP Joining Committee convenor Arun Chaturvedi said, "Each section of the society is satisfied with the good governance and Antyodaya policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence people are excited to join BJP today. We started the process of party membership in 2013 when BJP had 9 crore members, and today it has surpassed the figure of 18 crore members. BJP never compromised on its ideas, policies and programme."

In total, over 400 Congress members joined the BJP on Sunday.

