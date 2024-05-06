Ex-SP MLA booked in UP for breach of trust, criminal intimidation

Prayagraj, May 6 A former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Pervez Ahmed a.k.a. Pervez Tanki has been booked for breach of trust by police in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

He was booked under sections 406 (breach of trust), 504 (disrupting peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC by the Prayagraj police.

The FIR was registered on Sunday evening on a complaint by Attarsuiya resident Mohammad Abbas at the Kareli police station against Pervez Ahmed and two of his accomplices.

The complainant said he had given Rs 1.1 lakh cash to the former MLA to buy a plot from him, about six months back, but he was neither given possession of the plot nor was his money returned.

On being asked to return the amount given to him as payment for a plot, which had not been transferred to the buyer even after six months of the transaction, Tanki allegedly refused to refund and even issued threats to the complainant.

Abbas added that when about 20 days back he was going towards the Karamat Ki Chowki area, he met the former MLA who was accompanied by two of his friends. “When I asked him to return my money, Tanki and his friends threatened me with dire consequences. I was frightened and could not muster the courage to complain the matter to the police, but later decided to get the FIR lodged,” said the complainant.

Police said they have initiated an investigation into the matter.

