Ex-Union Minister Rajen Gohain joins Assam Jatiya Parishad

Guwahati, Nov 5 Former Union Minister and four-time Nagaon MP Rajen Gohain on Wednesday formally joined the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), marking a significant political shift in Assam's evolving landscape.

The veteran politician, who was once considered a key BJP stalwart in the state, resigned from the party on October 9, citing "growing discontent" with its leadership and direction.

Gohain joined the AJP along with a group of his supporters at a ceremony held at the PWD Auditorium in Guwahati.

Several senior AJP leaders, including party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, working president Chitta Basumatary, and senior leader Jagadish Bhuyan, attended the event.

After being welcomed into the regional party fold, Gohain said he would continue to serve the people with sincerity and dedication.

"Wherever I am, I have always tried to perform my duties with honesty and commitment. I will continue to do so here as well," he said.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the BJP's current functioning, Gohain said the party had "drifted far from the ideals of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and veteran leader L.K. Advani".

"I have been patient for a long time, but the present state of affairs is deeply disappointing. We did not join this party to witness personality-driven politics. It has now gone into the hands of people who have little connection with the party's founding values," Gohain remarked.

The former Minister of State for Railways, who served during the first term of the Narendra Modi government, had earlier submitted his resignation at the BJP's state headquarters, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.

Following his resignation, there had been widespread speculation over his next political move, with several parties reportedly reaching out to him.

His decision to align with the AJP underscores his belief that only a strong regional force can truly safeguard Assam's interests.

With Gohain's entry, the AJP - formed in the wake of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act movement - appears to have gained a seasoned political figure whose experience in governance and mass connect may bolster its prospects ahead of the next electoral battles in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor