Excise Policy Scam: Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Seeking 7-Day Extension of Interim Bail in Money Laundering Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has submitted a request to the Supreme Court seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail to undergo medical assessments, which include a PET-CT scan. Initially, the apex court had granted CM Kejriwal interim bail until June 1 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

However, he was instructed to surrender by June 2. According to the Aam Aadmi Party, CM Kejriwal's health has worsened since his arrest in the purported Delhi excise scam. The party has reported that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has experienced a weight loss of 7 kg following his arrest, and his Ketone levels are alarmingly high, suggesting a significant medical concern. Additionally, they have stated that the CM requires medical examinations, which necessitate a seven-day duration.

On May 17, the Supreme Court reserved its judgment on CM Kejriwal's petition contesting his arrest and subsequent detention by the federal anti-money laundering agency in the excise policy case. The court indicated that he could seek regular bail from the trial court, even though the apex court had not yet issued its verdict on the case.

The arrest of the AAP national convenor on March 21, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, followed extensive questioning by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team at his residence. This development dealt a significant blow to the ruling party in the Capital, particularly given that key leaders such as Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were already incarcerated on corruption charges, while Sanjay Singh had recently been released on bail.

