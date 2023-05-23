"Exciting time to be serving the nation...": PM Modi congratulates candidates who cleared civil services exam

New Delhi [India], May 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated all those who cleared the civil services examination 2022 and said he understands the disappointments of those who could not make it.

"Congratulations to those youngsters who have cleared the Civil Services Exams. My best wishes for a fruitful and satisfying career ahead. This is a very exciting time to be serving the nation and bringing a positive difference in the lives of people," the PM said in a tweet.

He further said that those students who were not succeeded in the exam and cannot attempt anymore can showcase their skills and strengths as the country offers diverse opportunities.

"I understand the disappointment of those who couldn't clear the Civil Services Exams. Not only will there be more attempts to avail but also India offers several diverse opportunities to showcase your skills and strengths. Wishing you the very best," he said in another tweet.

For the second consecutive year, women have topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations securing four out of the first five ranks in the results announced on Tuesday.

Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra have secured the top four ranks, respectively in the UPSC 2022 results announced today. Mayur Hazarika from Assam secured the All India rank 5.

Results of the UPSC CSE preliminary examination that was held on June 5, 2022, were made public on June 22.

A total number of 933 candidates- 613 men and 320 women- were recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services, as per the official release by the department.

Ishita Kishore, is a graduate in economics from Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce. Garima Lohia is a Commerce graduate from Kirorimal College DU.

Uma Harathi N is a B.Tech. graduate in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad and the fourth topper Smriti Mishra is a BSc. graduate from Miranda House College, Delhi University.

Last year, Shruti Sharma had secured All India Rank 1 in the UPSC CSE 2021 exam. All the top three positions were secured by womenAnkita Agarwal had secured AIR 2 and Gamini Singla from Chandigarh got rank 3.

