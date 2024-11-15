Exhibition showcasing 'Viksit Bharat 2047' at Rajasthan's Pushkar Mela spreads awareness about Central govt schemes

Ajmer, Nov 15 To fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make India a developed nation by the year 2047, a multimedia exhibition highlighting 'Viksit Bharat @2047' as its theme has been organised this year, spreading awareness among people about various welfare schemes launched by the Central government till date.

This exhibition has been organised at the famous Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan, which is being conducted by the Central Bureau of Communication and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The information about various welfare schemes and flagship programmes launched by the PM Modi-led government has been displayed in this exhibition.

Apart from the welfare schemes, popular motion games, videos giving virtual reality experience, online quizzes, 360-degree videos as well as different fitness equipment under the 'Fit India' initiative, one of the flagship schemes launched by the Central government, are also displayed during the exhibition.

Bharat Bhargava, Technical Assistant, Central Bureau of Communication, said that a multimedia exhibition on the theme of 'Viksit Bharat @2047' has been organised during the five-daylong Pushkar Mela.

This will highlight information about all the schemes launched by the Central government, he added.

"People coming to the Pushkar Mela are also getting information about every welfare scheme launched by the Centre, which includes the Surya Ghar Yojana, and Gati Shakti scheme. Apart from this, people are also asking queries about the PM Internship Scheme," Bhargava said.

Ramkishan Jat, a Pushkar Mela attendee, while lauding PM Modi-led government's welfare schemes, said: "I have asked queries about the welfare schemes related to farmers during this fair, of which the 'Boond-Boond Scheme' has impressed me a lot. A lot of water is being saved through this scheme."

Narendra Kumar, who came from Narendragarh (Madhya Pradesh) to visit the Pushkar Mela, said: "He saw the multimedia exhibition based on the theme of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047' today. It tells about the government schemes, which include the Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and Surya Ghar Yojana. People are coming here and gaining information about various such welfare schemes so that they can benefit from them."

Manish Mundel, another Pushkar Mela attendee, said: "Today I received information about the government schemes at the Pushkar Mela, of which I liked the "Fit India" scheme the best. I believe that people of our country need to take fitness seriously since health is an important issue."

