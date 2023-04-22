Exodus from BJP to other parties is going on: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22 : When asked if the Karnataka unit of Congress is united, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday told that exodus to other parties is going on from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which shows that there is dissatisfaction inside BJP and not the Congress.

Talking to , the Congress chief said, "Definitely. Have you seen any dissidents after announcing the tickets, like in BJP? In BJP, an exodus to other parties is going on. It means that the greater dissatisfaction is in BJP, not Congress."

Kharge said that the people of Karnataka are fed up because the BJP government in the state encouraged corruption in the past 5 years of their rule.

"People are fed up because in these 5 years whatever the BJP Govt did, more or less they encouraged corruption. They were taking 40 pc commission openly, which was proved by the contractors themselves. I think that this is enough, they need not get defence from others. So, corruption, lack of infrastructure and division among caste and reserved categories - they are doing mischief. But people are united, they want Congress to come to power", he said.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that Congress gave a 4 per cent quota to Muslims illegally in Karnataka, Kharge said that the quota was given long back.

"This 4 per cent quota was given long back. When Supreme Court did not strike it down, why are you people doing this yourself? You (BJP) are snatching away whatever the government gave to the poor and minorities and are creating divisions just for votes", Kharge added.

The 224-seat Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated to take place in a single phase on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

