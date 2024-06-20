Extensive preparations for PM Modi’s mega Yoga event in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar, June 20 Extensive preparations have been going on for the last five days to ensure the grand success of the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations in J&K’s Srinagar city in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to participate.

In colleges, public parks, inside local stadia and at other open-air places, scores of enthusiastic locals have been holding practice exercises for the last five days to join the Prime Minister at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar city on June 21.

The likely participants include college/school teachers and students, civil servants, people representing social organisations, those coming from different vocations and places of the Valley, top bureaucrats and last but not least Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha.

These practice Yoga exercises start around 4 a.m. and continue up to 8 a.m.

The pleasant weather of the Valley has been a big encouragement for the Yoga practice exercises as the morning breeze helps the participants perform better during this physical and mental activity.

The sprawling lawns of SKICC are expected to accommodate over 7,000 participants who will join PM Modi to lead the celebrations on Friday.

‘Yoga for Self & Society’ is the theme for the 10th International Yoga Day and the message of physical and mental well-being towards a better future of the country is the underlying spirit of these celebrations.

Authorities have made attendance possible for such a large number of participants from different parts of the Valley by providing them transport and also night accommodation in Srinagar city for those belonging to far-off places.

“Every district of the Valley will be represented at tomorrow’s mega Yoga event at the SKICC and we are doing our best to ensure that the participants do not face any inconvenience,” said a senior official supervising the preparations for the mega event.

