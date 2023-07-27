Extremely heavy rainfall in Telangana, west India, rainfall pattern shifting to east India from Saturda

New Delhi, July 27 Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Telangana, Vidarbha, Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of central Maharashtra on Thursday while a decrease in rainfall activity over south peninsular India and increase in rainfall activity over East India will take place from Saturday, the IMD said,

In a bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that northwest India is expected to experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand from Thursday to July 31.

"Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness such rainfall from Thursday to Saturday, while east Uttar Pradesh will experience it from Friday to July 31. Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir will also receive rainfall on Thursday and Friday, with isolated very heavy rainfall expected in Himachal Pradesh and west Rajasthan on Thursday," it said.

In central India, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is anticipated from Thursday to Saturday, with isolated heavy rainfall. Vidarbha will likely experience isolated extremely heavy falls on Thursday, and Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha will have isolated very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The weather agency further predicted that west India is expected to receive light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from Thursday to Saturday.

"Konkan, Goa, and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra will likely experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, while Gujarat and Marathwada will receive rainfall on Thursday and Friday. Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra may also see isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday, with Mumbai city and adjoining areas likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday,” said the IMD.

South India is expected to have light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from Thursday to Friday, it said.

“Telangana, coastal Karnataka, and north interior Karnataka will likely experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on these dates, and Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka on Thursday. Telangana might witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday,” said the IMD.

It also predicted that east India is expected to have light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall over Odisha from till July 31.

"Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim will likely receive rainfall from Thursday to Saturday, Jharkhand from Saturday to July 31, and Bihar on July 30 and 31,” it said.

Northeast India is anticipated to experience light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall from Thursday to July 31. "Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya may witness isolated very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday," it added.

