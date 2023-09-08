'Faceless' BJP banking on 'World's Largest Political Party' posters in poll-bound Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 9 Although going 'faceless' into the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, the BJP has given a push to its poll campaign with posters branding it as the 'World's Largest Political Party'.

The central leadership of the BJP had announced that the saffron party will go faceless in the elections, following reports of factionalism within the state unit of the party.

Now posters have been put up in the party office here with no faces but only the lotus symbol and catchy slogans on them, the main being 'World's Largest Political Party'.

Narayan Panchariya, who has been assigned the role of Election Management Committee chairman, told IANS that BJP is proud to be the largest party in the world.

"Earlier, this tag was with China (Communist Party of China), but things have changed now," he said.

"There is a story behind this success. Our 'panna pramukh' model has taken the party into the interiors. There is a lean hierarchy in the party which is quite simple. I have been a 'panna pramukh' since 2018, dealing with issues at the grassroots level despite handling other responsibilities. This is the beauty of our party's model which is strong at its base," Panchariya said.

Meanwhile, one big poster outside the party office continues to have pictures of former CM Vasundhara Raje, leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and state unit chief C.P. Joshi alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J.P. Nadda.

Earlier, Raje' pictures were removed during the tenure of then state BJP chief Satish Poonia citing that the party is following the rule of using pictures of the Prime Minister, the national President along with state unit chief and leader of opposition in states where the party is in opposition.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor