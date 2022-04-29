FACT CHECK! Government bans launch of new electric two-wheelers due to instances of fire?

In the last few days, there have been incidents of electric bikes catching fire in the country. Some even lost their lives. After this, the government also came into action mode and directed to set up a committee. But then some media outlets reported that the government had instructed companies manufacturing electric two-wheelers not to launch new electric vehicles. The government has now given an explanation. The government has not issued any such order. Incidents of fires in electric bikes had occurred in the last few days. In this context, a section of media has reported that the MORTH has asked electric two-wheeler manufacturers not to launch new electric two-wheelers till instances of fire are investigated. The ministry wishes to clarify that there is no such instruction and such reports are unfounded, misleading and far from truth.

No such instructions were given by the government and the news is misleading and baseless, "the government said in a statement. The government clarified this via Twitter.