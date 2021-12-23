Fact Check: Lockdown in India till 31st December?

In today's world of social media, many things go viral in a matter of seconds. During this period of corona many messages were forwarded without confirmation. Something similar is currently going viral on social media. You may have seen this message in which it is claimed that the Government of India has announced that it will impose lockdown in the country till 31st December.

This message circulating on social media is completely wrong and false and no one should believe these rumors. According to the PIB fact check, there are rumors of lockdown in the country. PIB Fact Check said in a tweet that a fake photo is currently going viral on social media. It is claimed that a lockdown has been declared in India till December 31. However, the central government has not yet announced any lockdown, the PIB said.

Please do not believe such rumors and rumors. Also, don't share it with others. If you see such a message in your WhatsApp group, PIB has appealed to them to be careful. This is completely false and fake news. Some anti-socials spread rumors and make news viral. We need to be careful about that. Such a message can cause confusion among the people.

In a fake picture viral on social media, it is being claimed that Bharat Bandh has been announced till 31st December!

#PIBFactCheck